Rajasthan: 10 booked, 5 arrested over minor's alleged gangrape, murder

India

Rajasthan: 10 booked, 5 arrested over minor's alleged gangrape, murder

Written by Ayushi Goswami August 05, 2023 | 03:24 pm 1 min read

The girl went missing on Wednesday (Representational image)

Ten people, including four women, have been booked for a gangrape and murder case in Rajasthan's Bhilwara. The police have so far arrested four men and detained a minor in the case. According to India Today, a 14-year-old girl—who went missing on Wednesday—was allegedly gang-raped, murdered, and burnt in the aforementioned district.

ASI suspended for alleged negligence

Reportedly, the assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) of the area has been suspended for alleged negligence in the case. On Wednesday, the victim had gone to graze cattle. She was allegedly killed and burnt in a coal furnace the same night. Locals claimed she was gang-raped, too. Her remains were found in the furnace, while some body parts were also recovered from a pond.

Case 'rarest of the rare': Police

Calling the case "rarest of the rare," Bhilwara SP Adarsh Sidhu said efforts would be made to ensure the accused get the death penalty. He added the forensic team would determine whether the girl was alive or unconscious when placed into the furnace or whether the body was chopped and thrown into it. The incident was also highlighted in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Share this timeline