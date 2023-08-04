Haryana: 250 shanties of 'illegal immigrants' razed in violence-hit Nuh

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 04, 2023 | 01:37 pm 1 min read

The Haryana government bulldozed around 250 shanties of "illegal" Bangladeshi immigrants encroaching on government land in violence-hit Nuh district's Tauru on Thursday evening, NDTV reported. The members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed the move on social media, terming it an action against the alleged rioters. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar earlier alleged that immigrants were involved in the recent communal riots.

Why does this story matter?

Communal riots broke out in parts of Haryana on Monday after a Muslim mob allegedly pelted stones at a rally organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. The ensuing violence claimed the lives of six people and injured over 200. After the riots, Khattar reportedly signaled action against the perpetrators on the lines of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's "bulldozer justice."

Haryana administration removing illegal encroachments

