Haryana violence: Internet suspended, schools shut as 5 dead

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 01, 2023 | 12:42 pm 3 min read

The death toll in the communal clashes in Haryana rose to five on Tuesday

The death toll in the communal clashes in Haryana rose to five on Tuesday. The Haryana government said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were imposed in Faridabad, Gurugram, and Palwal. Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in Nuh and surrounding districts till Wednesday, and additional police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Why does this story matter?

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal organized a rally in Nuh on Monday. However, a Muslim mob tried to stop the rally and pelted stones at it. As clashes erupted, three people, including two home guards, were killed and around 200 were injured. The violence spread as rioters torched vehicles and shops, following which security forces were deployed in the region.

20 companies of CAPF deployed

All educational institutions have been ordered to remain closed in Faridabad, Gurugram, and Palwal on Tuesday. The police said that paramilitary forces and the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) have been deployed in the area, apart from 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Government appeals to citizens to maintain peace

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday called for peace with the principle of "Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek." He said the responsibility of every citizen toward society increases in such a situation. The Haryana government reportedly held a peace committee meeting in Gurugram at the Sohna Tourist Complex on Tuesday in view of the clashes.

Mob attacked Nuh's Cyber Police Station

In a new development, a mob looted a bus and drove it through the wall of Nuh's Cyber Police Station as the gate was locked. The police said a mob of around 1,000 people ransacked the police station and torched three police vehicles, among others. They said it was a targeted attack in retaliation for the recent crackdown on cyber thugs, India Today reported.

Gurugram mosque burned, imam killed

A mob of around 70-80 people also set fire to the Anjuman Jama Masjid in Gurugram's Sector 57 on the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday. The mosque's imam was stabbed, and he succumbed in a hospital while another man was undergoing treatment. The police said fire tenders doused the mosque, and the accused, who also opened fire, have been identified and rounded up.

Two home guards killed

Among the five killed in the violence were home guards Neeraj and Gursevak and another unidentified man. The deceased home guards were attached to the Kherki Daula Police Station in Gurugram. Hodal Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjan Singh was shot in the head, and an inspector sustained a bullet injury to his stomach. Both of them are undergoing treatment.

