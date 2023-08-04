SC postpones Manish Sisodia's bail plea hearing till September 4

India

SC postpones Manish Sisodia's bail plea hearing till September 4

Written by Ayushi Goswami August 04, 2023 | 01:13 pm 1 min read

Manish Sisodia's interim and regular bail pleas will be heard together

The Supreme Court on Friday postponed the bail plea hearing of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in two excise policy cases till September 4. Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader filed interim bail petitions, citing his wife's health issues. However, the court concluded that she was "fairly stable" after reviewing her medical records.

SC asked CBI, ED to submit responses

The SC stated it will consider Sisodia's interim bail requests alongside his regular bail petitions. On July 14, the court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit their responses to Sisodia's interim bail pleas. On Thursday, the CBI said the politician should be denied bail as he is the main accused in the liquor policy irregularities case.

Share this timeline