Liquorgate: Sisodia's custody extended till June 2 in CBI case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has extended former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody until June 2 in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case related to the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy scam, reported ANI. The central probe agency arrested him in connection with the case on February 26. He has been lodged in the Tihar jail since then.

Consideration of CBI chargesheet pending before court

According to the report, consideration of the CBI's chargesheet is pending before the court. Per CBI, Sisodia played a crucial role in the criminal conspiracy and had been deeply involved in formulating and implementing the now-scrapped policy. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering angle of the scam case, arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on March 9.