India

Court denies bail to Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 06, 2023, 11:57 am 1 min read

Satyendar Jain was arrested by the ED in the case on May 30 last year

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, reported ANI. Notably, Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case on May 30 last year. The court also dismissed the bail pleas of co-accused Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

What is the case against Jain?

The ED had arrested the AAP leader in connection with a case related to hawala transactions involving a Kolkata-based company. According to the financial probe agency's investigation into the case, during 2015-16, when Jain was a public servant, firms allegedly owned and controlled by him illegally received Rs. 4.81 crore from shell companies via the hawala network.