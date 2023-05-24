India

Haryana: Family allegedly kills woman, cremates her before police arrive

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 24, 2023

The police have reportedly registered a case under sections of murder

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her family, who later cremated her body before the police reached the spot in Rithal Narwal village of Haryana's Rohtak on Tuesday, reported India TV. The police have reportedly registered a case under sections including murder against the victim's father and other family members.

Divya allegedly had extra-marital affair

The deceased, Divya, got married in February. However, she returned to her maternal home due to differences with her in-laws after a week of marriage. Before her marriage, she was allegedly in love with a man whom her family did not accept. According to reports, Divya was still in touch with this man, who assaulted her husband. Their marriage dissolved after that.

Family said Divya hanged herself from ceiling fan

On Tuesday, Divya's family members allegedly killed her and cremated her body. During police interrogation, the family said that Divya committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in a room. The police, however, found no fan in the room and suspected an honor killing. Following this, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to collect bone samples from the pyre.