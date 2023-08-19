LAC standoff: Major generals of India, China discuss outstanding disputes

India

LAC standoff: Major generals of India, China discuss outstanding disputes

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 19, 2023 | 02:57 pm 2 min read

India and China hold major general-level talks on LAC issue

India and China held major general-level talks on Friday to discuss the outstanding border issues, Hindustan Times reported on Saturday. This came days after the 19th round of military talks between senior Indian and Chinese commanders failed to yield any breakthrough in resolving the Line of Actual Control (LAC) standoff in eastern Ladakh. The talks took place ahead of the BRICS﻿ Summit in South Africa, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are reportedly set to attend.

Why does this story matter?

India and China have been involved in a border conflict since 2020 due to differences over the LAC. A major conflict in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 2020 allegedly resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers—the worst clash in over five decades. PM Modi's government has, however, frequently denied reports that China occupied Indian land and established military installations along the border.

Major generals deliberated on unresolved LAC issues: Reports

According to HT, the major general-level talks between India and China were held on Friday at different locations in eastern Ladakh, including Daulet Beg Oldi and Chushul. Led by major generals from the Indian Army and their People's Liberation Army (PLA) counterparts, the two sides deliberated on the remaining issues in the Ladakh sector. Notably, a joint statement issued after the 19th round of talks recently included commitments to resolve issues with dialogue. However, it didn't indicate any immediate breakthrough.

No major progress in border conflict resolution

The 19th round of military talks between the Indian Army's corps commanders and the Chinese PLA took place on Sunday and Monday. This marked the first time such talks were held between India and China for over two days. So far, there have been disengagements from the Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Gogra (PP-17A), and Hot Springs (PP-15), per HT. However, a large number of soldiers and advanced defense weapons remain deployed in the Ladakh region.

Strengthening diplomatic ties amid tensions

The last disengagement (Hot Springs) happened in September 2022, following the 16th round of military talks in July 2022. Unresolved issues along the LAC in Ladakh include Depsang in the Daulet Beg Oldi sector and Charding Nullah Junction (CNJ) in the Demchok sector, among others. Both sides continue to negotiate these issues as they work toward a resolution. The latest talks assume significance days ahead of PM Modi and Chinese President Xi's meeting at the BRICS Summit next week.

Share this timeline