Bihar journalist's murder: 4 accused arrested, 4 still absconding

India

Bihar journalist's murder: 4 accused arrested, 4 still absconding

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 19, 2023 | 02:18 pm 2 min read

4 accused arrested in Bihar journalist's murder

The Bihar Police has arrested four persons in connection with the murder of journalist Vimal Yadav, who was shot dead at his home in Bihar's Araria district on Friday. Two of the arrested men were directly involved in the killing, cops said. Yadav—who worked for the Dainik Jagran newspaper—was shot dead by four assailants at his residence. Later, a case was registered based on his father's complaint, which led to the arrest of four persons out of the eight suspects.

What Bihar Police posted on official X account

Old feud likely motive behind crime: Report

According to India Today, the Bihar Police's preliminary investigation suggested that Yadav's murder may be linked to an old feud with his neighbors. It said his brother was killed in a similar manner two years ago, and Yadav was yet to testify against the killers during the trial. The accused reportedly killed his brother in 2019 and put immense pressure on Yadav to change his testimony as the sole witness in the murder case.

Outrage in Bihar over Yadav's murder

Meanwhile, the murder sparked widespread outrage in Bihar, with political leaders condemning the state's failure to enforce law and order. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his inaction. In response, Kumar expressed deep grief over the incident and ordered officials to take immediate action against the accused. Yadav was shot in the chest when he opened the door after attackers knocked on his door at around 5:30am on Friday.

Bihar journalist union protests, Press Club of India condemns killing

Members of the Bihar Working Journalists' Union, Patna, on Friday, held a protest against the murder of Yadav in Araria. They also demanded a guarantee of safety for journalists from the Bihar government, per ANI. Meanwhile, the Press Club of India expressed deep anguish over the incident. It said the club members were disturbed over Yadav's killing. "We strongly condemn this dastardly act and demand that CM Nitish Kumar's personal assurance of swift action against the culprits," it said.

'Saddening': CM Nitish Kumar orders probe

Share this timeline