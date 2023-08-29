G20 Summit: Paramilitary, undercover cops deployed across Delhi

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 29, 2023

With the G20 summit scheduled in Delhi from September 9 to 10, security measures are being significantly increased across the capital city

With the G20 Summit scheduled in Delhi for September 9-10, security measures are being significantly increased across the national capital, involving the Indian Air Force (IAF), Delhi Police, and paramilitary forces. The security secretary held a meeting with all stakeholders on Tuesday to finalize all aspects of the security arrangements, News18 reported. The personnel are trying to secure hotels that will host the top dignitaries by running background checks and issuing floor-specific access cards to the staff members.

1,000 CRPF commandos trained for VIP protection

Around 1,000 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos have also been deployed for the summit. These CRPF personnel have received specialized training at the force's academy in Noida, with many having prior experience in the Special Protection Group (SPG) or National Security Guard (NSG). Their training included courses in VIP security, soft skills, and the cultural sensibilities of the visiting countries. Moreover, NSG units are on standby for various operations, including anti-terror and anti-drone operations.

Rooftop helicopter landings proving to be crucial challenge

However, the major challenge security forces are facing is ensuring safe rooftop access for emergency helicopter landings at hotels hosting top dignitaries. Obstructions on hotel rooftops, such as solar panels, pillars, and junk, make them unfit for chopper landing. To address this, the IAF and NSG are conducting reconnaissance and drills to assess hotel rooftops' suitability for chopper landing and slithering and emergency commando deployment.

Undercover officers to ensure discreet security

In an effort to avoid making security conspicuous, plainclothes police officers have also been deployed at the venue of the summit. Around 4,000 Delhi Police officers will be present at the Pragati Maidan venue, with 1,300 plainclothes officers and 400 traffic police personnel potentially deployed outside the summit venue. Reportedly, the Delhi Police is the primary agency, supported by the CRPF for VIP security and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for spouse security.

