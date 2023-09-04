BJP turned religion into weapon: Stalin after son's 'Sanatan' row

Politics

BJP turned religion into weapon: Stalin after son's 'Sanatan' row

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 04, 2023 | 11:15 am 3 min read

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accused the BJP of using religion as a weapon to hide their flaws

On his recently launched podcast, Speaking for India, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using religion as a weapon to hide its flaws and inciting religious sentiments, thereby destroying India's sense of unity. Stalin also cited the dangers of religious fanaticism by referring to the violent incidents in Manipur and Haryana, which lost innocent lives and property to sectarian violence.

Why does this story matter?

Stalin's son and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatan Dharma recently sparked a major controversy. He called for "eradicating Sanatan Dharma," comparing it to diseases like dengue, malaria, and COVID-19. The ruling BJP accused him of calling for the genocide of 80% of the country's population. Allegedly, Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is seen as anti-Hindu for its attack on Hindu religion and practices, while the BJP is called a Hindu nationalist party.

BJP destroying India's sense of unity: Stalin

Stalin said, "They (BJP) are inciting the fire of religious sentiments of people and basking in the warmth of its fiery flames." Stalin accused the BJP of harming India's unity through their sectarian politics. He emphasized the need for unity and condemned the BJP's alleged divisive tactics, urging the nation to stand together against religious intolerance. Notably, Stalin launched the podcast on Thursday to talk about the country's "breakdown" under the BJP's rule and the need for "awakening India's tomorrow."

Multiple scams under BJP rule: Stalin

Stalin also claimed that Tamil Nadu's financial autonomy was lost after the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) by the BJP-led government in 2017. He further alleged that "harmful scams" under the BJP's nine-year rule since 2014 have ruinedthe states.

DMK founded to question everything: Udhayanidhi

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi's controversial remarks came on Saturday at an event called the "Sanatana Abolition Conference" in Chennai. He said the concept of Sanatan Dharma was fundamentally opposed to equality and social justice. "What is the meaning of Sanatan? It is eternal, that is, it cannot be changed. No one could pose any question to it," he said while calling for winning all constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "Let Sanatan fall, Dravidam win," he said.

Udhayanidhi's comments attract criticism

On Saturday, Udhayanidhi's statements also sparked a political row, with BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya claiming that the DMK leader has called for "genocide" of Sanatan Dharma followers. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai accused both Udhayanidhi and Stalin of echoing Christian missionary ideas. "Tamil Nadu is a land of spiritualism," he added.

Share this timeline