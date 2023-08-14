Sharad Pawar-Ajit Pawar meeting ahead of INDIA talks triggers row

Politics

Sharad Pawar-Ajit Pawar meeting ahead of INDIA talks triggers row

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 14, 2023 | 05:46 pm 3 min read

Sharad Pawar-Ajit Pawar meeting ahead of INDIA alliance talks has triggered row in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's meeting with his uncle and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday has sparked a fresh political row in the state. It also reportedly triggered confusion and instability in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. This comes days ahead of a meeting of the opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), in Mumbai.

Why does this story matter?

Sharad and Ajit's meeting raised eyebrows as the opposition INDIA bloc, of which the NCP is a constituent, gears up for a crucial meeting in Mumbai to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Last month, the NCP's rebel leaders, led by Ajit, met with the party chief fourth time in a row and reportedly even offered him to join the state government.

Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) huddle over Sharad-Ajit meet

Soon after the meeting of Sharad and Ajit, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai and discussed the situation triggered by it. "We believe that the people look at the MVA as a united front, and no confusion should be created about us. We both (Congress and Sena) are ensuring that," Patole told reporters.

'Sharad Pawar should set record straight': Sanjay Raut

Sena (UBT) spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut told The Indian Express, "We are unanimous in our view that Sharad Pawar should set the record straight once and for all." "The MVA will prefer to have a clear-cut stand from [Sharad] on this count. If something like this continues, the confusion among voters will continue to grow and will prove harmful to us," he added.

No confusion within MVA, asserts Sharad

Reacting to developments, NCP President Sharad said there was no confusion within the MVA over his meeting with Ajit in Pune, The Hindu reported. "The MVA is united and we will successfully organize the next meeting of the INDIA bloc from August 31," he told media in Baramati, his home turf. Notably, this is his first Baramati visit after the rebellion by Ajit.

Not joining hands with BJP: NCP chief

Earlier, speaking at an event in Sangola in Solapur district, Sharad said, "NCP's political stand does not include joining hands with the [Bharatiya Janata Party]. None of us are with the BJP. "Some of our colleagues have taken a different position, and therefore a few friends of ours are trying to reconcile and check if that changed position can be reversed," he claimed.

Sharad's 'candid conversation' with Modi drew criticism

On August 1, Sharad also shared a stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an award function in Pune despite opposition from Sharad's allies from the INDIA bloc. However, what caught everyone's attention was the candid interaction between the two leaders. Before receiving the Lokmanya Tilak National Award at the event, PM Modi walked up to greet Sharad, who patted him on the back.

Share this timeline