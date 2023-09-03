'Bharat Jodo Yatra in every district': Congress to commemorate anniversary

Politics

'Bharat Jodo Yatra in every district': Congress to commemorate anniversary

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 03, 2023 | 07:17 pm 2 min read

Congress will mark Bharat Jodo Yatra's first anniversary on Thursday

The Congress party will hold a commemorative foot march in all districts across India on Thursday (September 7) to mark the first anniversary of its "Bharat Jodo Yatra," led by Rahul Gandhi last year. The second phase of the yatra will likely begin in Gujarat and stretch to the northeastern state of Meghalaya. The march comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and several state elections this year.

Why does this story matter?

The first phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra (or Unite India March), led by Gandhi, lasted over 130 days and covered nearly 4,000km from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, to the Kashmir Valley in Jammu and Kashmir. The party claimed that the yatra turned into a massive movement, with famous celebrities, political leaders, and prominent personalities joining the Wayanad MP. The grand old party reportedly reaped the benefits of the yatra in the Karnataka Assembly elections in May.

Nationwide Bharat Jodo commemoration on Thursday

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal reportedly issued a circular to all state units to commemorate the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra by organizing a "Bharat Jodo Padyatra" from 5:00pm to 6:00pm at all districts on Thursday. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that party leaders within the state would hold a parallel march during the second leg of Gandhi's yatra.

Second phase: Gujarat to Meghalaya march

While reports indicate that the second phase of the yatra will begin in Gujarat and extend to Meghalaya, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh previously suggested that a march from Porbandar in Gujarat to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh could take place "before November." On Monday, the Gujarat Congress invited Gandhi to begin his journey from the "land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel." Many state units have also made similar suggestions for the second phase of the foot march.

Congress hopes RaGa's yatra will galvanize cadres

Although there is no official word from the Congress high command regarding the second phase of the yatra, it is almost certain that it will commence from Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. With assembly elections in three important states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh—nearing, the Congress hopes that Gandhi's next foot march will galvanize the party cadres and help build momentum in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections.

Share this timeline