Manipur: Chidambaram slams BJP government over Kuki-Zo evictions from Imphal

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 03, 2023 | 03:43 pm 2 min read

P Chidambaram has slammed the BJP government in Manipur over Kuki-Zo evictions from the capital Imphal

Former Home Minister and Congress MP P Chidambaram on Sunday accused the Manipur government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "ethnic cleansing" in Imphal Valley, Manipur. His comments came following reports of the "forced eviction" of the last remaining tribal Kuki-Zo families from Imphal's New Lambulane area. The Meiteis and Kukis have been at the center of violence since May 3. The unrest has caused over 180 deaths and thousands of displacements.

'Ethnic cleansing complete': Chidambaram's jibe at BJP government

Taking to his X account, Chidambaram alleged that "ethnic cleansing is complete" in Imphal Valley and criticized the government's handling of the situation in Manipur. On the other hand, security officials defended their actions, stating that they had received information about "imminent danger" to the Kuki residents. Meanwhile, many have called for a more proactive approach from the government to prevent further violence and displacement in the region.

Last Kuki-Zo families removed amid safety concerns: Report

According to a report in The Hindu, the last five Kuki-Zo families, who were still residing in Imphal despite widespread violence, were forcibly removed from their homes by authorities on Friday night. However, security officials cited concerns over their safety as the reason for the eviction. On Saturday, two of the evicted residents stated that they were escorted under security to government accommodations.

Manipur violence kills 180, displaces thousands

Manipur has been plagued by violence for months now following ethnic clashes between the majority Meiteis and the tribal Kukis over the former's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The clashes have led to thousands of displacements on both sides, with Kukis residing in Imphal Valley fleeing to tribal-dominated hills. Similarly, Meiteis residing in Kuki-majority areas have escaped to the Imphal Valley. The ongoing conflict has resulted in the killing of at least 180 people in the state.

