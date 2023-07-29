'Just an eyewash': Anurag Thakur on opposition INDIA's Manipur visit

July 29, 2023

Thakur asked opposition to visit Rajasthan and West Bengal as well

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday lashed out at the newly-formed opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), saying the opposition leaders never spoke up when Manipur used to "burn" during their rule. His comments came as a delegation of 20 opposition parties boarded a flight for a two-day fact-finding visit to the violence-hit state.

Will request opposition to visit West Bengal: Thakur

Speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport, Thakur said, "This visit is just an eyewash. The opposition alliance never spoke up when Manipur used to burn under previous governments." "Once they return...I will request Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to bring them to West Bengal," he added. Bengal—ruled by the Trinamool Congress—has been facing allegations of atrocities against women and violence during panchayat elections.

Thakur cites reports of crimes in Rajasthan

The minister also cited reports of violence against women in Rajasthan, ruled by the Congress, asking if the opposition leaders would visit the state. "I wonder if the INDIA alliance is also lining up a visit to Rajasthan." Notably, the 21-member INDIA delegation will take stock of the ground situation in Manipur to make recommendations to the Centre and the Parliament for a solution.

Opposition continuously slamming Centre for clashes

This comes days after the opposition's no-confidence motion against the Centre, despite not having the required majority amid an impasse in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament over the Manipur issue. The opposition has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is also in power in Manipur, of failing to stop the ethnic violence that has been ongoing for almost three months.

