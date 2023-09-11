Centre to launch nationwide wellness programs on PM Modi's birthday

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 11, 2023 | 11:29 am 3 min read

Centre to launch nationwide wellness programs on PM Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday

The central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a nationwide wellness drive on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has told ANI. The program will reportedly be organized during "Seva Pakhwada" (service fortnight) from September 17 to October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti). The initiative aims to promote healthcare for economically weaker sections of society. BJP chief JP Nadda also reportedly asked party MPs to hold "Seva Pakhwada" across the country.

Health Ministry's welfare initiatives during 'Seva Pakhwada'

According to Mandaviya, the wellness drives would be part of the "Ayushman Bhava" campaign, which President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to virtually inaugurate on Wednesday. During "Seva Pakhwada," the ministry will reportedly undertake several welfare initiatives across the country, including Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Mela, and Ayushman Sabha. Meanwhile, more than 1,17,000 health and wellness centers (HWCs) across India will host Ayushman Melas, he said, adding that block-level hospitals and medical colleges would also conduct health camps.

Ayushman Melas to aid poor, middle-class patients: Mandaviya

The Ayushman Melas will focus on diagnosing and treating poor and middle-class patients across the country, Mandaviya said. He said if further tertiary care is required, patients would also be taken to the concerned medical colleges for treatment. Apart from Ayushman Melas, the Ayushman Bhava campaign has two more pillars, namely the Ayushman Card and Ayushman Sabha, the minister said. Additionally, a cleanliness drive will be conducted at healthcare institutions across India, including hospitals and dispensaries, during the fortnight.

Swachhta Abhiyaan, organ and blood donation campaigns

Alongside the Ayushman Bhava program, Swachhta Abhiyaan (cleanliness drives) and organ and blood donation campaigns will also be held during Seva Pakhwada. The entire campaign will be based on public participation, especially youth, Mandaviya said. "The whole mission is about Jan Bhagidari, as the youths will participate in blood donation for a fortnight," he noted. He said efforts would be made to encourage more people to join the organ donation drive, further promoting healthcare and wellness in the country.

BJP President Nadda's directives to MPs

According to ANI, Nadda asked BJP MPs to organize "Seva Pakhwada" across India to mark PM Modi's birthday. He reportedly held a virtual meeting with the MPs, asking them to undertake a public service mission, organizing cleanliness drives and blood donation camps in their areas. They were also instructed to help eligible people get Ayushman Bharat cards if they don't have them. They were directed to interact with public through the "Meri Mati Mera Desh" initiative and visit villages.

