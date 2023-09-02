G20 Summit: Modi-Biden bilateral meeting on Friday, says White House

World

G20 Summit: Modi-Biden bilateral meeting on Friday, says White House

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 02, 2023 | 12:44 pm 2 min read

US President Joe Biden and PM Narendra Modi likely to hold bilateral meeting on Friday ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi

United States (US) President Joe Biden is set to travel to India next week for the G20 Summit, where he will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next Friday, the White House said on Saturday. India, the current G20 president, will host the G20 Summit between September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. This year's G20 theme is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth, One Family, One Future."

Why does this story matter?

The development comes days after reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to skip the G20 Summit in Delhi, with Premier Li Qiang set to represent the country instead. The G20 Summit will take place at the new Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Delhi. The summit is also expected to be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders, where key issues like climate change, global economics, and development will be discussed.

Biden to reaffirm US commitment to India's G20 leadership

During the summit, President Biden will commend PM Modi for his leadership of the G20. The White House stated, "While in New Delhi, the President will also commend Prime Minister Modi's leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026." Following the G20 Summit, Biden will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 10.

Addressing Russia-Ukraine crisis, poverty at G20 Summit

The White House said Biden and PM Modi will likely focus on mitigating the economic and social impacts of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. They will also work on increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty and other global challenges. The G20 Summit offers a platform for global leaders to come together and discuss pressing issues facing the world today, fostering international cooperation and collaboration.

G20 Summit hosted by India

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising major developed and developing economies, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the US, and the European Union. Guest countries include Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). India will also host the next Quad Leaders' Summit in 2024.

Share this timeline