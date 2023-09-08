PM Modi, Biden to hold bilateral talks, review projects

India

PM Modi, Biden to hold bilateral talks, review projects

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 08, 2023 | 12:00 pm 2 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden, who is set to arrive in Delhi for the G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with United States (US) President Joe Biden, who is set to arrive in Delhi for the G20 Summit on Friday. The leaders are unlikely to announce new projects but will focus on expediting the promises made during PM Modi's state visit to the US in June and review the projects announced in Washington. Key issues on the agenda include space cooperation, semiconductor supply chain collaboration, and innovation partnership.

Why does this story matter?

The US is keen on strengthening its ties with India to counter China's hegemony as well as haul it away from Russia. Both leaders are expected to discuss the polarization within the G20 as the US-led G7 is at loggerheads with the Russia-China bloc over the Russia-Ukraine crisis. It gains significance as finding common ground would result in a joint declaration, which the US recently said was unlikely at this summit, speculating that Russia and China wouldn't sign it.

Dinner at prime minister's residence

PM Modi will host Biden for a private dinner at the Prime Minister's Lok Kalyan Marg residence. Biden is expected to stress how the US can help developing countries and make progress on key priorities for Americans, from climate to technology. The US has supported India's proposal to induct the African Union as a permanent member of the G20. After the bilateral discussions, Biden will participate in the official sessions of the G20 on the weekend.

Talks to fast-track GE-HAL jet engines deal

One of the main agenda points for the bilateral talks between PM Modi and Biden is fast-tracking the General Electric (GE) jet engines deal announced during PM Modi's state visit. Last week, the US Congress approved the deal between GE and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the manufacturing of GE F-414 jet engines. The two leaders are expected to review the progress of this deal.

Collaboration on space technology, semiconductors

Moreover, both leaders are likely to discuss enhancing commercial collaboration between private sectors in space cooperation, semiconductor supply chains, and innovation partnerships. The two countries have already signed an agreement for cooperation in these areas. Additionally, the leaders may discuss relaxation in visa norms and academic programs for students. They will also reportedly review the progress on the announcement of US consulates in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, and India's diplomatic mission in Seattle.

Share this timeline