G20 Summit: List of curbs imposed in Delhi from today

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 08, 2023 | 11:08 am 3 min read

In light of the G20 Summit in Delhi, stringent traffic regulations were put in place on Friday, and online delivery has been banned in the summit area. From Friday 5:00am till Sunday 11:59pm, the New Delhi district will be designated as controlled zone-I. According to reports, the police have also advised commuters to avoid traveling to "controlled" or "regulated" zones such as India Gate and Kartavya Path.

Why does this story matter?

Final preparations are underway as Delhi gears up to host the much-awaited G20 Summit on Saturday and Sunday. World leaders are expected to start arriving in the national capital from Friday. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and United States (US) President Joe Biden will be among the first leaders to land in New Delhi on Friday to attend the summit. Notably, the two-day summit will be held at the ITPO Convention Centre's Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

Ring Road access limited for commuters

The entire area inside the city's Ring Road has been announced as a "regulated zone," as per the news agency PTI. Due to this, only authorized vehicles, emergency vehicles, bonafide residents, and people traveling to the airport or to Old and New Delhi Railway stations will be permitted to travel on the road network toward the New Delhi district beyond the Ring Road.

Details on vehicular restrictions

While buses will remain operational on Ring Road and the road network toward Delhi's borders, the entry of goods vehicles into the national capital from across borders has been stopped since Thursday 9:00pm. However, goods vehicles carrying essential items such as milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies will only be permitted to enter Delhi. In addition, unauthorized vehicles and non-destined traffic will not be allowed to enter New Delhi, the news outlet Hindustan Times reported.

Delhi Metro adjusts schedule for G20 Summit

With road restrictions, the Delhi Metro will become operational at 4:00am from all terminal stations across its network on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. However, no boarding or deboarding will be allowed at the Supreme Court station from 5:00am on Saturday until 11:00pm on Sunday. Furthermore, parking facilities at the Patel Chowk, RK Ashram Marg, and Supreme Court metro stations will also be closed from 4:00am on Friday until Monday noon.

Delhi Police's restrictions on online delivery services

Furthermore, online delivery services, except for medicines, have been banned until Sunday near the area where the G20 Summit venue and hotels for delegates are located. However, ambulance services will remain operational. During a press conference on Tuesday, the Delhi Police stated that these restrictions aim to maintain security and ensure smooth movement for the summit attendees.

