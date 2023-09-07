Biden to Trudeau: Where G20 leaders are staying during summit

India

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 07, 2023 | 06:31 pm 3 min read

Where are world leaders staying during their time in New Delhi for G20 Summit

Final preparations are underway in Delhi as the national capital decks up to welcome top global leaders for the highly anticipated G20 Summit. While the city slips under the blanket of absolute security surveillance, top-tier arrangements have been made ahead of the arrival of world leaders to participate in the event. Here's all you need to know about where global leaders will be staying in Delhi!

Why does this story matter?

Scheduled to occur this week on Saturday and Sunday, the G20 Summit will take place at the ITPO Convention Centre's Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. The high-profile summit will be attended by dignitaries from several countries, including the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Australia, and China, to discuss issues like clean energy transition, economic recovery, and climate change.

Biden's luxurious stay in New Delhi

According to the news outlet NDTV, US President Joe Biden will be staying at the ITC Maurya during his New Delhi visit for the G20 Summit. It is also learned that Biden will hold bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit on Friday, where the leaders are expected to further strengthen the current ties between India and America.

Here's where UK PM will stay

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will also be attending the summit, which will be his first official visit to the country since taking office. He will be staying at the Shangri-La Hotel in the national capital. Days ahead of the summit, Sunak said that India's diversity and outstanding successes make it the "right country" at the "right time" to hold the G20 presidency.

Chinese Premier to stay at Taj Hotel

While Chinese President Xi Jinping has decided to skip this week's G20 Summit, the country announced earlier this week that Premier Li Qiang will lead China's delegation in New Delhi. The delegation will be staying at the Taj Hotel. Notably, this will also mark the first time that a Chinese president will miss a G20 meeting since its first edition was held in 2008.

Here's where Australian, Canadian PMs will be staying

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the summit as part of his tri-nation tour, in which he will also visit the Philippines and Indonesia. During the G20 Summit, the Australian PM will be housed at the Imperial Hotel in the national capital. On the other hand, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be staying at the Lalit Hotel during his two-day visit to the country.

Gurugram administration issues advisory

Meanwhile, the Gurugram district administration released an official advisory on Thursday evening, asking private institutions and corporate offices in the district to instruct their employees to work from home (WFH) on Friday. The move comes in the wake of the highly-anticipated G20 Summit in Delhi, due to which traffic will be regulated on NH-48 on Friday and might cause occasional traffic congestion on the city roads.

Gurugram district administration's post

Delhi Police conducts patrolling near Yamuna, Raj Ghat

On Thursday, the Delhi Police patrolled near the Yamuna area ahead of the G20 Summit with the help of boats. According to the Hindustan Times, cops fear that mischievous elements might enter the capital area through the Yamuna River to disrupt the summit. The police also patrolled the Raj Ghat area with the help of a tractor, according to the news agency ANI.

Video of Delhi Police patrolling using tractor

