Ex-UK PM Rishi Sunak rejoins Goldman Sachs as senior adviser

Sunak's role at Goldman Sachs marks a return to the firm where he started his career as a summer intern and junior analyst from 2001 to 2004. After leaving in 2004, he worked at hedge fund TCI, founded by billionaire Chris Hohn, and its offshoot Theleme Partners. This is Sunak's first major professional move since resigning as Conservative Party leader after Labour's landslide victory in July 2024 general election.

Philanthropy

Earnings from Goldman Sachs will be donated to charity

Despite his new role, Sunak has said that he will continue to serve in British Parliament from the backbenches for the remainder of this term. He had also accepted academic roles at the University of Oxford and Stanford University earlier this year. Sunak's earnings from Goldman Sachs shall be donated to the Richmond Project, a charity he and his wife Akshata Murthy begun to improve numeracy skills in the UK.