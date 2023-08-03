Technology

AI investments to reach $200 billion by 2025: Goldman Sachs

Written by Athik Saleh August 03, 2023 | 05:02 pm 1 min read

Generative AI is expected to increase global labor productivity by 1%

Goldman Sachs predicts that AI investments could skyrocket to $200 billion globally by 2025. According to the report, generative AI has "enormous economic potential." This AI subsector, which creates new content using large language models, could increase global labor productivity by over 1% annually after widespread adoption. Over the past few months, the interest in generative AI has increased across sectors.

AI investment in US to reach $100 billion

Corporate interest in AI is booming, with 16% of Russell 3000 companies discussing AI on earnings calls, a significant jump from 1% in 2016. American companies are expected to be early AI adopters, positioning the US as the AI innovation leader. Goldman Sachs anticipates AI investments nearing $100 billion in the US and $200 billion worldwide by 2025.

Generative AI could inject $4.4 trillion into global economy

The AI investment surge could have far-reaching economic impacts, with generative AI alone potentially injecting $4.4 trillion into the global economy annually. Goldman Sachs suggests that AI investment could represent up to 4% of US GDP and 2.5% of GDP in other investing countries like China. However, concerns about privacy and AI algorithms replacing human jobs persist.