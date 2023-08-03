Technology

WhatsApp could soon introduce email security feature: What it is

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 03, 2023 | 04:52 pm 1 min read

The feature is currently under testing

WhatsApp is working on a new security feature that will allow you to link your account to your email address. At the moment specific details are limited, but the new feature will add another layer of protection to your account. Do note that this functionality is still under development and will be introduced in a future update of the app.

The security feature will be optional

According to WABetaInfo, providing your email address will help "verify and protect" your WhatsApp account. While it offers potential benefits, some users might be hesitant to share their email addresses. The new security feature will be optional and it will be different from the two-step verification process that lets you create a unique PIN to secure your account.

WhatsApp recently brought in a slew of security enhancements

WhatsApp has been keen on strengthening its security features in recent times. In April, the app released several security enhancements, including Account Protect, Device Verification, and Automatic Security Codes. The features aimed at preventing the unauthorized transfer of accounts to new devices, offering malware protection, and automatic security codes for easier verification, respectively. The upcoming email-based security feature aims to complement these existing measures.