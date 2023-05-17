Business

Meta India's partnership head Manish Chopra quits the company

Written by Athik Saleh May 17, 2023, 10:35 am 3 min read

Manish Chopra is the fourth major departure from Meta India in a year

Manish Chopra, who led Meta's partnership efforts in India for four-and-a-half years, has decided to step down from the company. Chopra will help with the transition in the next few weeks, he said in a LinkedIn post. This is the fourth major exit from Meta India in the past year. Ajit Mohan, the former India head, was among the executives who departed the firm.

Chopra was Meta's interim India head for 2 months

Chopra has been with Meta since 2019 as the director and head of partnerships. He served as the company's interim leader for a brief period of two months after Mohan quit the firm. "I am now looking forward to a new phase in my professional life. I will share more in due course," Chopra said.

He oversaw Meta's growth and engagement initiatives

During his time at the company, Chopra played a key role in leading Meta's partnership efforts in India, the largest market for the tech giant's suite of apps. He was in charge of growth and engagement initiatives across different Meta apps, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Chopra built partnerships in various domains, including media, payments, content, and creator initiatives.

Super proud of the work Meta did: Manish Chopra

"I am grateful to the company for trusting me with building out our efforts to drive growth & engagement across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp," Chopra said speaking about his time at the company. "I am super proud of the work the team and I have done to become an ally for creators and businesses around the country," he added.

Here's what Meta said about Chopra's departure

"Manish has decided to step down from his role in Meta to pursue a new phase in his professional journey," said Sandhya Devanathan, VP, Meta India. "He was a part of the India leadership team for more than four years and played a key role in scaling our business and deepening our relationships with creators and businesses," she added.

Chopra co-founded 'Little' and 'Zovi' before joining Meta

Before joining Meta, Chopra co-founded an app-only marketplace for deals called 'Little.' He also served as the CEO of the company from 2015 to 2018. Prior to that, he co-founded the online apparel brand, Zovi. He was also the CEO of the firm for over five years. Chopra has also served as the chief operating and marketing officer of Microsoft Indonesia.

Meta India has seen multiple high-profile exits in a year

Meta's India business has seen some high-profile exits in the past year. Soon after Mohan quit the company to join Snap, Rajiv Aggarwal, the firm's public policy head, resigned. Aggarwal subsequently joined Samsung. Abhijit Bose, WhatsApp's first India head, also exited the company last year. Chopra's two-month interim stint at the top ended when the company appointed Devanathan as Meta India's head.