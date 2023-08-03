Technology

Meta is bringing UFC-themed VR experience to Horizon Worlds

Written by Athik Saleh August 03, 2023 | 02:51 pm 1 min read

UFC Fight Pass is coming to Meta Horizon Worlds (Photo credit: Meta)

Meta is stepping up its game with a UFC-themed VR experience in Horizon Worlds. The company is teaming up with the US-based MMA promotion company to offer UFC Fight Pass subscribers a chance to enjoy 4K, 180-degree VR streams of MMA action. Meta made the announcement through a blog post. The new experience will be available from November.

Users can switch camera angles and socialize with others

Users will be able to switch camera angles, chat with other users, and even explore a virtual Octagon in the dedicated UFC zone in Horizon Worlds. Plus, they can participate in single-player and multiplayer games to earn unlockable rewards, and become a UFC "Hall of Famer." People will be able to access the UFC zone via Xtadium and YBVR streaming.

Meta aims to attract more people with the UFC zone

This UFC-themed VR experience could be a game-changer for Horizon Worlds. Other sports leagues might follow suit by partnering with Meta or creating their own VR experiences. Experiences like the UFC zone and the recently introduced Super Rumble are the company's attempt at attracting more people. It also plans to launch mobile and web versions of Horizon Worlds soon.