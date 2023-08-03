Technology

X now allows Blue subscribers to download videos

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 03, 2023 | 02:35 pm 2 min read

Blue users can download content only if the creators allow it (Photo credit: X Corp)

X—formerly known as Twitter—has brought in a new feature for paid subscribers, allowing them to download videos directly from the website. Elon Musk announced the update, explaining that verified users can access this feature from the ellipsis menu when a video is in full-screen mode. This change particularly benefits Blue users, eliminating the need for third-party apps/websites to save videos.

Creators have to enable the download option for their content

Blue users can download videos only if the creator has enabled the download option. X also aims to soon introduce a feature that would allow downloading videos on mobile by simply tapping and holding the content on the screen. It goes without saying, regular users will still have to use third-party services if they wish to download videos from X.

Blue users can also hide their checkmark

Since Musk took over, X has introduced several enhancements for paying Blue subscribers such as increased character limits for posts—up to 25,000 characters—and longer video uploads. In addition, the platform recently released the option where Blue users can hide their verification checkmark if desired. Non-paying users experience relatively lesser functionalities, including limitations on DMs and daily post visibility being curbed to 600.