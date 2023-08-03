Technology

India restricts import of laptops, computers to boost local manufacturing

Written by Athik Saleh August 03, 2023 | 01:39 pm 1 min read

Import of laptops and computers would require a restricted import license

India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry has imposed an immediate import restriction on laptops, tablets, and servers to boost local manufacturing. "Import of Laptops, Tablets, All-in-one Personal Computers, and Ultra small form factor Computers and Servers falling under HSN 8741 shall be 'Restricted,'" the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notice. A License for Restricted Imports would be required for their import.

Restriction won't affect passengers carrying devices in their baggage

The rationale behind the decision wasn't explained, but it won't affect passengers carrying these devices in their baggage. The exemption from import licensing is extended to the import of one laptop, tablet, all-in-one personal computer, or ultra-small form factor computer. This includes devices purchased from e-commerce portals. People would still need to pay duty as applicable.

Items related to capital goods are exempted

Exemption from restricted import license would also be provided to 20 items per consignment for R&D and product development purposes. Return and repair of items also do not require an import license. However, the exemptions are only allowed subject to the condition that they shall be used for the stated purpose. Items that are an essential part of a capital good are also exempted.