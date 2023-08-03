Technology

Nothing Phone-inspired Infinix GT 10 Pro debuts at Rs. 20,000

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 03, 2023 | 01:24 pm 2 min read

The handset is available for purchase on Flipkart (Photo credit: Infinix)

Infinix has launched its new gaming phone, the GT 10 Pro, in India. The handset is powered by a Dimensity 8050 SoC, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and a triple rear camera module. This device features a transparent back panel and a mini LED light strip, both inspired by the Nothing Phone range.

The rear LED indicator can be customized

Infinix GT 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 900-nits of peak brightness. The handset offers a 108MP main camera and two 2MP sensors. Up front, it gets a 32MP snapper. The double-axis linear motor and customizable mini LED indicator at the back add some extra flair to this handset.

It runs on Android 13

Infinix GT 10 Pro has some cool features like bypass charging mode to reduce overheating during gaming sessions. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and runs on Android 13-based XOS 13 (Android 14 upgrade in the pipeline). Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The handset comes in two colors

Infinix GT 10 Pro is priced at Rs. 19,999. It is available in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver shades via Flipkart. Infinix is offering a Rs. 2,000 instant discount for ICICI and Kotak bank cardholders. Buyers can also avail six-month no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 3,334. In addition, the first 5,000 customers will get free gaming accessories with their purchases.