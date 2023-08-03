Technology

China mulls limiting smartphone usage by children to 2 hours

Written by Athik Saleh August 03, 2023 | 01:42 pm 1 min read

Children aged 8-16 would get only one hour of internet

China's Cyberspace Administration (CAC) is proposing new rules to tackle smartphone addiction in kids. The CAC wants devices like smartphones, tablets, and watches to have "minor mode" programs that restrict internet access for users under 18 between 10:00pm and 6:00am. The Chinese public can give their feedback on CAC's draft guidelines until September 2. The guidelines have sent tech stocks tumbling.

Online platforms will be responsible for implementing restrictions

The guidelines also suggest daily time limits: two hours for 16-18-year-olds, one hour for 8-16-year-olds, and just eight minutes for those under eight. Online platforms will be responsible for implementing the proposed curbs. Parents will, however, have the option to override some of the restrictions. The guidelines are a result of growing concerns about myopia and internet addiction among Chinese youth.

Tech stocks declined after guidelines were released

These new regulations could have significant implications for China's tech industry. Some experts predict that internet companies might consider banning minors from using their services altogether. Chinese tech stocks like Bilibili and Kuaishou took a hit after the announcement, dropping 6.98% and 3.53% respectively. The country had imposed similar time limitations on video games for minors in 2021.