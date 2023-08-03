Technology

New Google Chrome features will help you save time

Written by Athik Saleh August 03, 2023 | 12:28 pm 1 min read

Google has added four new features to Chrome mobile (Photo credit: Google)

Google is at the top of the search market. The tech giant has always focused on making it easy for people to search for what they want. To make search more intuitive, Google has launched a slew of updates for Chrome on mobile. The updates are aimed at helping people save time. Let's see what the new features are.

Chrome gives search suggestions related to current page

One notable update is a feature that displays potential search queries related to the current page when tapping the address bar. This feature is rolling out for both iOS and Android users. Another change includes showcasing trending searches when opening a new tab, making them more accessible to a wider audience. It is first coming to Android.

Google is improving 'Touch to Search' and search suggestions

The updates don't end there. Google is also improving its 'Touch to Search' feature on Android. From now on, selecting a word would not only show the context menu but also a list of related searches at the bottom. The company is also increasing the number of search suggestions to 10 when someone starts typing in the Chrome mobile address bar.