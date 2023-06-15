Technology

Google enhances AI-powered Search and Lens with more features

Written by Athik Saleh June 15, 2023 | 12:09 pm 3 min read

Google has introduced AI-powered snapshots to Search

Google's AI-powered search experience may not have had the best of starts. It has received mixed reactions so far. But that won't hinder Google from improving it. The company has now announced a slew of new features for Search Generative Experience (SGE) focused on travel and shopping. Let's take a look at some of the new capabilities announced by Google.

Why does this story matter?

It hasn't been that long since Google introduced SGE. The new search experience is aimed at tackling the challenges posed by chatbots like ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing AI. Google has repeatedly said SGE's purpose is to make searching easy. However, some users were not happy with the new search experience. With the latest features, Google hopes to change that.

SGE shows AI-powered snapshots of any place

SGE can help users get a better idea of restaurants, hotels, or tourist attractions. When a user asks detailed questions about a place or destination, they will see an AI-powered snapshot containing detailed information. The snapshot not only contains information from the web but also from reviews, photos, and business profile details submitted by business owners.

AI-powered search shows detailed snapshots of products

Google also wants its users to shop smarter. Especially in cases where extensive research is required before purchasing a product. For instance, if someone wants to buy a Bluetooth speaker for a pool party, they can ask the AI-powered search. They will get a snapshot containing factors to consider along with product descriptions, reviews, ratings, prices, images, and recommendations.

Google will show how clothes will look on real models

The company has also added a virtual try-on tool to Search to take on online shopping sites. The uncertainty about how clothes will look in person has been one of the major drawbacks of online shopping. With generative AI, Google aims to solve this. The virtual try-on tool will show how clothes will look on a diverse range of real-life models.

Virtual try-on includes models of different sizes and skin tones

The virtual try-on includes models of different sizes and skin tones. The feature is only available for female US shoppers looking for tops at the moment. It includes brands like H&M, Everlane, Anthropologie, and Loft.

Google Lens can help identify skin diseases

Google's updates are not limited to SGE. The company has also enhanced Lens, its AI-powered app. Lens can now help users with identifying skin conditions like moles and rashes. Uploading a photo to the app will kick off a search for visual matches. The app will show similar photos to the one uploaded, making it easier to identify the skin disease.

Lens can help with homework and shopping too

Google has also added a "homework help" filter to Lens. As the name suggests, the feature will help users solve homework. Lens will provide detailed instructions on how to solve the homework. The app can be used to make shopping easy as well. It can help users find a product that caught their eye or find different variants of the same product.

Google is adding Lens to Bard

Google Lens can be used to identify a food item and find the nearest restaurants that serve the dish. It can also be used to translate signboards and menus. The company announced that it is integrating Lens with Bard in the coming weeks. Users will be able to add images to their prompts and Lens will work behind the scenes to answer the query.