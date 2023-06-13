India

Appoint Indian CEOs: Centre to Chinese smartphone companies

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 13, 2023 | 12:22 pm 1 min read

Centre asked Chinese smartphone companies to appoint Indian CEOs

The central government has asked Chinese manufacturers dealing in smartphones to induct Indian equity partners for their operations in India, The Economic Times reported. They have also been asked to appoint executives of Indian origin in key roles such as chief executive officer (CEO), chief operating officer (COO), chief financial officer (CFO), and chief technical officer (CTO).

Chinese firms asked to increase local manufacturing, ventures

Furthermore, Chinese companies such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Vivo have been asked to appoint Indian contract manufacturers, increase local manufacturing down to the component level through joint ventures with Indian businesses, expand exports from the country, and have local distributors. The government has also ordered them to guarantee legal compliance and not avoid taxes in India.

