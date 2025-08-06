The company claims that the updated model has improved software engineering accuracy to 74.5%

Anthropic's latest AI model writes code with unmatched accuracy

By Mudit Dube 11:42 am Aug 06, 202511:42 am

What's the story

Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence firm, has unveiled its latest model, Claude Opus 4.1. The new addition to the Claude family focuses on enhancing software engineering accuracy and agentic tasks. The company claims that the updated model has improved software engineering accuracy to 74.5%, higher than other models from the company. The performance is also touted to be better than rival LLMs from OpenAI and Google.