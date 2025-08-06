Apple is building AI chatbot to rival ChatGPT, Gemini

Apple is overhauling Siri instead of teaming up with others

Instead of teaming up with other companies like OpenAI, Apple is overhauling Siri from the ground up under Mike Rockwell's leadership.

The new Siri is set to launch by spring 2026.

This move also helps Apple address antitrust pressure around its big deal with Google, letting them innovate on their own terms—something CEO Tim Cook believes could be as game-changing as past tech revolutions.