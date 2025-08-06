Next Article
Apple is building AI chatbot to rival ChatGPT, Gemini
Apple is working on a new AI chatbot designed to rival ChatGPT and Google Gemini, aiming to bring smarter support to iPhones.
The project, led by the Answers, Knowledge and Information (AKI) team under Robby Walker and John Giannandrea, signals Apple's push for more advanced AI features that feel truly helpful in everyday use.
Apple is overhauling Siri instead of teaming up with others
Instead of teaming up with other companies like OpenAI, Apple is overhauling Siri from the ground up under Mike Rockwell's leadership.
The new Siri is set to launch by spring 2026.
This move also helps Apple address antitrust pressure around its big deal with Google, letting them innovate on their own terms—something CEO Tim Cook believes could be as game-changing as past tech revolutions.