Kochi Metro now accepts UPI payments at ticket vending machines

KMRL is going all-in on digital

KMRL is one of the few metros in India offering these kinds of digital perks.

Alongside UPI, they've got the Kochi1 app and have teamed up with ONDC so you can buy tickets on Google Maps, Paytm, and more.

Faster QR scanners at entry gates are also part of their push to make metro travel smoother and totally cashless—especially handy during those busy rush hours.