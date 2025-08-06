Next Article
Kochi Metro now accepts UPI payments at ticket vending machines
Kochi Metro has rolled out UPI payments at all its ticket vending machines, making it way easier to grab your metro ticket.
Just scan the QR code with any UPI app—no more hunting for cash or waiting in long lines.
The launch happened at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Station, with Transport Commissioner Nagaraju C kicking things off.
KMRL is going all-in on digital
KMRL is one of the few metros in India offering these kinds of digital perks.
Alongside UPI, they've got the Kochi1 app and have teamed up with ONDC so you can buy tickets on Google Maps, Paytm, and more.
Faster QR scanners at entry gates are also part of their push to make metro travel smoother and totally cashless—especially handy during those busy rush hours.