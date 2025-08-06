Prince Harry breaks silence on Sentebale scandal; read

Prince Harry has responded to the findings of a scandal that led to his resignation from Sentebale, an African charity founded in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana . In March, Dr. Sophie Chandauka , the chairwoman of Sentebale, had claimed that "misogynoir" was responsible for the resignations of Prince Harry and the board of trustees. However, a recent report by the Charity Commission for England and Wales found no evidence supporting these claims.

Statement 'Report falls short in many regards...': Harry's spokesperson Prince Harry's spokesperson issued a statement in response to the Charity Commission's report. The statement quoted by Page Six read, "Unsurprisingly, the Commission makes no findings of wrongdoing in relation to Sentebale's Co-Founder and former Patron, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex." "Despite all that, their report falls troublingly short in many regards, primarily the fact that the consequences of the current Chair's actions will not be borne by her - but by the children who rely on Sentebale's support."

Charity's impact Sentebale was a deeply personal mission for Prince Harry The statement further emphasized Sentebale's importance to Prince Harry. It said, "Sentebale, which was established to serve some of the most vulnerable children in Lesotho and Botswana, had been a deeply personal and transformative mission for Prince Harry." "As custodians of this once brilliant charity, Prince Seeiso, Prince Harry and the former Board of Trustees helped grow Sentebale from the seed of an idea to - like its namesake - a flowering force for good."

Counterstatement Chandauka stands by her allegations against Prince Harry Chandauka, on her part, stood by her allegations against Prince Harry. She said the report confirmed the governance concerns she raised privately earlier this year. "The unexpected adverse media campaign that was launched by those who resigned on 24 March 2025 has caused incalculable damage and offers a glimpse of the unacceptable behaviors displayed in private," she said in part.