What's the story

Prince Harry has been accused of authorizing the release of damaging news that allegedly led to the harassment and bullying of Dr. Sophie Chandauka, Sentebale charity chair, amid the events surrounding his resignation from the organization.

Speaking to Sky News, Dr. Chandauka said Prince Harry had sanctioned the release of damaging news without informing her or her country directors or executive director.

She called it "an example of harassment and bullying at scale."