Prince Harry accused of 'harassment, bullying' by African charity chair
What's the story
Prince Harry has been accused of authorizing the release of damaging news that allegedly led to the harassment and bullying of Dr. Sophie Chandauka, Sentebale charity chair, amid the events surrounding his resignation from the organization.
Speaking to Sky News, Dr. Chandauka said Prince Harry had sanctioned the release of damaging news without informing her or her country directors or executive director.
She called it "an example of harassment and bullying at scale."
Allegations
'The Sussex machine' unleashed on Sentebale
Dr. Chandauka alleged that Prince Harry had unleashed "the Sussex machine" on her and the 540 workers at Sentebale.
Upon being asked about the term, she explained it meant "the PR machine that supports Prince Harry's efforts."
She added, "The only way we discovered of his decision was through the Sussex machine activating newspaper."
However, a source close to the events refuted Dr. Chandauka's allegations.
Resignation fallout
Allegations of 'misogynoir' and poor governance
Dr. Chandauka blamed "misogynoir" for Prince Harry and the board of trustees' resignation.
She claimed that beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to press, is a story about poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir and the cover-up that ensued.
She made the statement in response to their joint resignation announcement on Wednesday.
Charity's focus
Sentebale's mission and future direction
Sentebale was founded in 2006 by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help young people affected by HIV/AIDS.
The charity called "don't forget me" in Sesotho was established in honor of their mothers.
Under Dr. Chandauka's leadership, Sentebale had evolved to deal with issues like youth health, wealth, and climate resilience in southern Africa.
However, the future direction of the charity had become a point of contention among its leadership.