William reportedly prevented Meghan from wearing Diana's jewelry

Prince William didn't want Meghan Markle wearing Diana's jewelry: Book

What's the story A new book by royal correspondent Robert Jobson reveals that Prince William reportedly prevented Meghan Markle from wearing the late Princess Diana's jewelry at her wedding to Prince Harry. The book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, suggests William was apprehensive about his brother's swiftly advancing relationship with the Suits actor. Jobson writes, "William...even sought assurances from the Queen that his brother's bride-to-be would not wear any jewelry in the collection once worn by Diana, Princess of Wales."

Royal privilege

William's wife Catherine was allowed to wear Diana's jewelry

Jobson further notes in his book that Prince William's wife, Catherine, was allowed to wear some of Princess Diana's jewelry due to her rank. Interestingly, when proposing to Catherine, Prince William used Princess Diana's famous 12-carat sapphire and diamond ring. However, he remained firm in his stance that Markle should not have access to his mother's jewelry collection. This decision highlights the distinct differences in how the two royal brides were treated within the family.

Royal rift

Root of strained relationship between Princes William and Harry

According to Jobson, the relationship between William and Harry was strained even before Markle joined the royal family. The introduction of Markle to William and Kate Middleton only intensified their already rocky relationship. "Harry claimed that the goodwill from William and Catherine disappeared long before the build-up to his wedding," wrote Jobson. This tension escalated when William suggested that Prince Harry should give Markle more time to adjust to royal life before marrying her, which Harry took as an insult.

Royal etiquette

Markle's initial interactions with the royal family

Jobson's book also sheds light on Markle's initial interactions with the British royal family. He wrote that she "ignored the royal hierarchy" and "had not so much stepped on royal toes as stamped on them." One incident mentioned involved Markle borrowing Middleton's lip gloss, which reportedly surprised the Duchess. These revelations provide further insight into the early dynamics between the Duchess of Sussex and her new family following her marriage to Harry in May 2018.

Royal revelations

Harry's memoir 'Spare' revealed royal family rift

Harry's memoir Spare, released less than a year ago, had already shocked the world with revelations about the extent of division between him and his older brother. The book included allegations of physical altercations between the brothers and their joint efforts to dissuade their father from marrying Camilla, the Queen Consort. These revelations, along with those in Jobson's new book, continue to expose deep-seated tensions within the royal family. Kensington Palace has yet to comment regarding these claims.