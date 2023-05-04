World

Prince Harry may skip King Charles III's coronation

The Royal staff is fearful that Prince Harry might just pull out from the king's coronation

The Royal Family is all geared up for King Charles III's coronation ceremony on May 6 in London. While the royal staff is working around the clock to prepare for the grand event, they fear that Prince Harry might skip attending it altogether. Per reports, Royal expert Tom Bower has warned the Royal Family of the Prince's 'last-minute stunt' before the ceremony.

King's coronation: All eyes are on Prince Harry

Stealing the spotlight on the coronation ceremony won't just be the King but also Prince Harry, who has been invited to attend it. This would be the first time that the prince will come face-to-face with his family after the release of his memoir Spare. Attendees and people from around the world are looking forward to his presence at the coronation.

The Prince hasn't given any updates on his plans

Royal commentator, Charlie Rae told TalkTV that the Duke of Sussex has been quite vague with his plans that it has put the security and logistics of the event in jeopardy. This has instilled a sense of fear in the staff that Prince Harry may bail out at the last moment since there is no information about his plans on attending the coronation.

Very concerned about Harry at the moment: Rae

"There are people at the Palace who are very concerned about Harry at the moment because they've been kept in the dark about his plans. They don't know where he's going to stay, they don't know what time he's going to arrive, they don't even know what time he's going to leave," Rae told TalkTV. Chances are that he might pull out.

Prince Harry might be 'looking for an excuse': Staff

Per royal commentator Tom Bower, the staff at the Palace is also extremely concerned that Prince Harry might be 'looking for an excuse' to skip attending his father's coronation ceremony. If reports are to be believed, the reason behind this is probably because he was seated back in the guest list area of the Abbey rather than the front.

Prince Harry's tiff with the Royal Family

Because of racist tabloid coverage of his wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announced in January 2020 that he was taking a step back from his royal duties because of a lack of support from the palace staff. Spare, which talked about his relationships with his family, received mixed reviews - some praised Harry's openness while others criticized the inclusion of too many personal details.

King Charles III's coronation guest list has around 2,000 people

The ceremony to be held at London's historical Westminster Abbey will be attended by members of the Royal Family, foreign VIPs, politicians, and some lucky members of the public. At the last coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, about 8,000 people thronged the Abbey to witness the ceremony. However, the King's coronation has a reduced guest list of around 2,000 people.