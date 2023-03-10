World

The Royal Family skips christening of Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's daughter

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 10, 2023, 11:31 am 3 min read

Reports convey that no member from The Royal Family made it to the ceremony

A royal celebration, without the family. Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana was granted the royal title at her christening ceremony to formally refer to her as Princess Lilibet of Sussex. The duo had also sent an invitation to The Royal Family, however, as per reports, not a single member was in attendance.

The princess was christened at their home in California

A spokesperson close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told People, "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3, by the bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, the rev John Taylor." On March 2, both Archi (the couple's son) and Lilibet were added to the royal titles list on the official Buckingham Palace website.

Although not born a princess, Lilibet still gained the title

Although Lilibet was not born a princess to The Royal Family, she gained the title and the rights when King Charles acceded to the throne. The 21-month-old was baptized on Friday, revealing that the couple will use the royal titles for their children. The titles were afforded under the rules set by King George V back in 1917.

The christening ceremony was a closed affair with 20-30 guests

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, organized an intimate gathering for the christening of Princess Lilibet. As per reports, 20 to 30 guests were invited to the event including Markle's mother Doria Ragland, Lilibet's godfather Tyler Perry, and an unnamed godmother. They had even invited members of The Royal Family to be a part of their celebration.

A no-show from the Royal Family as they declined invitation

If reports are to be believed, not even a single member of The Royal Family attended the ceremony. King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate Middleton were not in attendance despite being invited. During a recent virtual event, Prince Harry even talked about "feeling more and more distant" from The Royal Family in the UK.

I want a family, not an institution: Prince Harry

Prince Harry's bond with The Royal Family has often been in news. In an interview with People, he was quoted saying, "I have said before that I have wanted a family, not an institution, so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do the same, which brings me great joy."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage

Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been asked to leave their official UK residence Frogmore Cottage, since the couple had given up on the royal titles three years ago. This property has now been given to one of the King's brothers. Prince Andrew, whose royal titles were formally taken away owing to allegations about his involvement in an underage sex scandal.