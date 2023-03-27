Entertainment

'Spare Us!': Parody on Prince Harry's 'Spare' out in April

Mar 27, 2023

'Spare Us!' parody will be out in April

The British Royal Family has always been in the news for decades. Be it their scandals or politics, the constant in the ever-changing world has a huge following. Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's friction with the Royal Family has been the major highlight for the past few years. Recently, Prince Harry published his memoir, Spare. Now, a publishing house has announced a parody of the same.

Parody will be released on April Fool's Day

UK Publisher Little Brown announced a parody titled Spare Us! A Harrody which will be mocking Prince Harry's earlier released memoir. In Spare, Prince Harry wrote about Markle and their experience in the Royal Family and the treatment meted out to them. The parody is set to be released on April 1, 2023. It is touted to be a 5,00,000-word detailed parody.

