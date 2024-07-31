In short Simplifying... In short Renowned for accurately predicting nine out of 10 previous US presidential elections, the 'Nostradamus of US presidential polls' is set to make his official prediction after the Democratic convention in August.

Despite the Democrats losing three keys with Harris's candidacy after Biden's withdrawal, he believes it's unlikely they'll lose three more, which would signal a defeat.

The keys evaluate factors like economic performance and social stability, and have been a reliable indicator since 1981. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

His predictions are based on a unique model called the '13 keys to the White House'

'Nostradamus of US presidential polls' predicts who will win

By Chanshimla Varah 11:14 am Jul 31, 202411:14 am

What's the story Allan Lichtman, a renowned American historian, has predicted Vice-President Kamala Harris as the likely winner of the 2024 presidential race against Republican candidate Donald Trump. Known for accurately predicting nine US elections, Lichtman is often dubbed the "Nostradamus of US presidential elections." His predictions are based on a unique model called the "13 keys to the White House." According to Lichtman, Harris has secured six of these keys, while Republican presidential nominee Trump has only three.

Predictive model

Lichtman's unique predictive model: The 13 keys

If six or more keys go against the incumbent party, he predicts their defeat. The keys evaluate factors such as economic performance, social stability, and incumbent charisma. Since its inception in 1981, this method has successfully predicted election outcomes with high accuracy. "A lot would have to go wrong for Harris to lose," he told News Nation. The keys held by Democrats include a primary contest, short-term economy, long-term economy, policy change, no scandal, and no challenger charisma.

Twitter Post

'13 Keys to the White House' method

Lost keys

Democrats lose 3 keys with Harris's candidacy

Lichtman noted that the Democrats have lost three keys by switching to Harris after President Joe Biden withdrew from the reelection race. He claimed that the Democrats' substantial losses in the 2022 midterm elections resulted in the loss of the "party mandate" key. In addition, he stated that Harris has lost the "incumbency" and "charisma" keys. He stated that Democrats would need to lose three more keys for him to predict a Harris loss, which he believes is unlikely.

Upcoming prediction

Lichtman's official prediction awaited post-Democratic Convention

Lichtman plans to make his official prediction after the Democratic convention in August. He has been dubbed the "Nostradamus of US presidential elections" for correctly predicting the outcomes of nine out of 10 previous elections, including Trump's win in 2016 and Biden's in 2020. Nostradamus was a well-known 16th-century French astrologer who is said to have predicted numerous significant world events that occurred centuries after his death.