By Chanshimla Varah 04:00 pm Jun 28, 202404:00 pm

What's the story Minutes before United States President Joe Biden and his Republican opponent Donald Trump took to the stage at CNN's studio in Atlanta for the first 2024 presidential debate, the president was seen posing with a canned water. The reason behind this was to attack Trump's claims that the president is getting "jacked up" with drugs before their debate. Biden's post directs viewers to his campaign fundraising page, where cans of "Dark Brandon's Secret Sauce" (just water) sell for $4.60.

"Drug test demand"

Trump's campaign insists on pre-debate drug test for Biden

Trump and his allies had been demanding that Biden undergo a drug test, claiming he was using amphetamines, drinking Mountain Dew, and using a secret earpiece for their debate. He wrote on Truth Social, "DRUG TEST FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN??? I WOULD, ALSO, IMMEDIATELY AGREE TO ONE!!!" Republican Representative Andy Ogles of Tennessee even suggested the president should be required to report "every time he takes a mind-altering stimulant like he's gonna have to do before the debate."

"GOP accusations"

GOP members echo Trump's unfounded drug use claims

Similarly, House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested Biden is consuming "a whole gallon of energy drinks" to prepare for the debate. For a really long time now, the Republicans have been using Biden's age as a weapon to attack his inability to lead the country again, although Trump is just three years younger than Biden. "How much Adderall are they going to give him? How many vitamins is he gonna be on?" South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace said on Newsmax.

Debate

Highlights of Presidential debate

The presidential debate, which lasted for 90 minutes, saw both Biden and Trump trade barbs at each other as they debated on topics such as the economy, foreign policy, and immigration, among others. The candidates also clashed over abortion rights, with Biden criticizing Trump for appointing justices to the Supreme Court who ended Roe vs. Wade.

"Media divide"

Trump declared debate winner by 67% of viewers

A CNN flash poll revealed that 67% of viewers think Trump won the presidential debate on Thursday night, while 33% said Biden did better. This is a substantial departure from CNN's 2020 poll, in which 53% of viewers believed that Biden had won the final debate against Trump, according to Fox News. The 2024 United States elections are scheduled to be held on November 5.