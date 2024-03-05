Next Article

The 2024 US elections are scheduled to be held on November 5

Explained: 'Super Tuesday' likely to kick off Biden-Trump rematch

By Riya Baibhawi 03:00 pm Mar 05, 202403:00 pm

What's the story The United States residents in millions will come out to vote on "Super Tuesday," the day in the presidential primary cycle when most states hold party nominating contests. Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are looking to solidify their positions as potential nominees for the Democratic and Republican parties respectively. The 2024 US elections are scheduled to be held on November 5.

Republican race

Trump surpasses Haley to become strongest GOP candidate

Trump has been dominating the Republican race, while his main competitor—Nikki Haley—has struggled to keep up. After losing the Michigan primary by over 40 percentage points and her home state of South Carolina by over 20 points, Haley is reportedly being coerced by Trump's team to drop out. In the Republican contest, 865 of 2,429 delegates will be up for grabs. At least 1,215 delegates are needed to win the nomination at the Republican National Convention in July.

Data decoded

Impact of college-educated voters on Trump candidacy

According to data, Trump has not fared well with "college-educated voters." In New Hampshire and South Carolina, APVoteCast found that college graduates favored Haley over him. Data shows that approximately two-thirds of voters in both states who attended graduate school voted for Haley. One key question on Tuesday is whether Trump can bridge the gap between college graduates and suburban voters.

Democratic race

Biden and the challenge of public opinion polls

In the Democratic race, President Biden has encountered political challenges in public opinion polls but has faced minimal issues at primary polling stations. The only organized anti-Biden effort on Super Tuesday is a last-minute push by leftist groups in Colorado to vote "non-committed." In December, Colorado Democrats added an option to vote for a "uncommitted delegate" on the ballot. Additionally, Biden faces two primary opponents: US Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

Ballot contests

Other key races on Super Tuesday

Besides the presidential race, critical down-ballot contests are underway. On Tuesday, California voters will choose candidates for the Senate seat traditionally held by Dianne Feinstein. Additionally, North Carolina's gubernatorial race is unfolding, with both parties fiercely contesting in the state ahead of the November elections. In Los Angeles, District Attorney George Gascon, known for his progressive approach to prosecution, faces a robust reelection challenge centering on criminal justice and public safety issues.