Jan 02, 2024

155 earthquake jolts have been recorded in Japan leaving 30 dead

Japan has witnessed at least 155 earthquakes since Monday, including a powerful 7.6-magnitude quake in Ishikawa, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). Most of these quakes were above magnitude 3 on the Richter scale. Nearly 30 people have died due to the devastating temblors, with significant damage to buildings and infrastructure. Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said authorities were in a "race against time" to save victims as the country deals with "numerous casualties, building collapses, and fires."

All tsunami warnings lifted

The JMA initially issued tsunami warnings in coastal areas after several major quakes. However, Japan has lifted all tsunami warnings now. Notably, a series of tsunamis were reported in parts of the country, including Wajima, which witnessed larger waves of at least four feet high. The earthquakes also led to severe damage to homes, roads, buildings, and boats, per AFP. The quakes also forced people to flee their homes, while some live in freezing temperatures without electricity.

Major fire in Wajima, infrastructure damage elsewhere

Moreover, a massive fire destroyed several houses in Wajima amid the quakes. Aerial footage from nearby Suzu showed sunken boats at the city's fishing port. While over 32,700 homes were without power as of Tuesday, authorities closed major highways near the earthquake's epicenter and halted bullet train services from Tokyo. Flights and mobile phone coverage were also affected, and most convenience stores were shut down. The JMA cautioned residents about potential additional quakes over the week.

Japanese fire department issue evacuation order in Wajima

Tens of thousands of people in Wajima were ordered to evacuate by the Japanese fire and disaster management agency, with around 1,000 staying at a military base. Wajima Fire Department reported being swamped with rescue requests and damage reports. An elderly man told NHK, "I have never experienced anything like this before, it was scary. I went out right away but the ground was shaking." Some described the situation as "horrible" and called for immediate help.

Watch: Aerial footage of multiple fire incidents in Wajima

Hundreds stranded at Noto Airport: Report

Due to road closures in the Noto region, some 500 passengers have been stranded at the airport in Wajima city, BBC reported, citing local media. According to Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, passengers, residents, and staff sought refuge in rental vehicles and tour buses in the parking lot. There were no casualties there, but the airport and runways were damaged, according to reports.

International response, assistance

United States President Joe Biden said his administration was in touch with Japanese officials and "ready to provide any necessary assistance" to deal with the earthquake aftermath. On the other hand, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also assured support to Japan. Meanwhile, Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said 1,000 military personnel were being sent to the earthquake-affected regions, while 8,500 others were on standby.

Japan prone to major earthquakes

Japan is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world as it lies on the western edge of the Ring of Fire, a tectonic belt of volcanoes and earthquakes In the country's worst earthquake, on March 11, 2011, a 9.0-magnitude quake triggered a tsunami in northern Japan, leaving around 18,500 people dead. This wiped out 123,000 houses and damaged a million more. It also melted three reactors at the Fukushima nuclear plant, posing a threat of contamination.