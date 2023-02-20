World

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Turkey-Syria border

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Turkey-Syria border

Written by Sumedh Chaudhry Feb 20, 2023, 11:27 pm 1 min read

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck near the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. This is the third time this month that an earthquake has hit this region. The earlier 7.8 magnitude tremor and its aftershocks, which jolted the region on February 6, have left more than 46,000 people dead.

EMSC confirmed that another earthquake hit the region

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake at a depth of two km (1.2 miles) struck the Turkey-Syria border region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said: Reuters — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

Earlier earthquakes devastated the region

On Sunday, the number of deaths in Turkey was pegged at 40,642, while more than 5,800 deaths were reported in Syria. Around 350,000 apartments have already collapsed in Turkey, which was already struggling with runaway inflation. Earlier today, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had announced $100 million in disaster relief aid for the region.