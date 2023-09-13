Kim Jong-un pledges support to Russia in 'war against west'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 13, 2023 | 04:06 pm 3 min read

Kim Jong-un has promised unconditional support to Russia in Ukraine war

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday promised "unconditional support" to Russia's "sacred fight"—apparently referring to the Ukraine war—to defend its security interests during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, The Associated Press reported. The two leaders met at a remote Siberian rocket launch facility, where they reportedly discussed economic cooperation, humanitarian issues, and regional situations. The meeting highlights their countries' aligned interests amid separate confrontations with Western nations, especially the United States (US).

Why does this story matter?

The visit marks Kim's first foreign trip in four years. His last one was to Vladivostok in 2019. The meeting comes amid escalating tensions between North Korea and the US, which accuse the former of planning to supply weapons to Moscow for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Reportedly, North Korea supplied the mercenary Wagner Group with infantry rockets and missiles in 2022. If North Korea decides to provide Russia with arms, the already severe Western sanctions against the country can intensify.

'Will be together in fight against imperialism': Kim

Per The Guardian, Kim addressed a gathering at Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome, saying, "Russia has risen to a sacred fight to protect its sovereignty and security. We will always support the decisions of President Putin and the Russian leadership." "We will be together in the fight against imperialism," he added. Putin reportedly welcomed Kim, saying, "We, of course, need to talk about questions of economic cooperation and questions of a humanitarian nature. We have a lot of questions."

Putin agrees to help North Korea build satellites: Report

The decision to meet at Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia's most important domestic satellite launch facility, suggests that Kim is seeking Russian technical assistance for developing military reconnaissance satellites to enhance the threat of his nuclear-capable missiles. The leaders began their meeting with a tour of a Soyuz-2 space rocket launch facility, where Kim asked a Russian space official about the rockets. According to AFP, Russia agreed to help North Korea build satellites.

Kim's request for Russian aid for satellites

Kim reportedly sought Russian technical assistance for developing military reconnaissance satellites in exchange for arms support. He considers it crucial for enhancing North Korea's nuclear-capable missiles. Meanwhile, official photos showed Kim accompanied by the Chairman of North Korea's Space Science and Technology Committee, Pak Thae Song, and top navy officials, who are linked to the country's efforts to acquire spy satellites and nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarines. Putin welcomed Kim's interest in rocket technology and reportedly agreed to "discuss all issues."

North Korea fires missiles amid summit with Putin

Hours before the Putin-Kim meeting, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, continuing a provocative run of weapons testing since early 2022, per Reuters. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff didn't immediately disclose the missiles' range, but Japan's Coast Guard warned vessels to watch for falling objects. The missile testing during the summit raises concerns about North Korea's intentions and its willingness to escalate regional tensions.

