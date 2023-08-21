Tropical Storm Hilary, 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit California

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 21, 2023 | 11:55 am 2 min read

Tropical Storm Hilary hit southern California in the US on Sunday coupled with an earthquake

Tropical Storm Hilary, previously a Category 4 hurricane, hit southern California in the United States (US) on Sunday. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the weather event is very rare for the region and warned of "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" for much of the southwestern US. Meanwhile, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Ojai, a town in southern California. However, no damage or casualties were reported immediately. Authorities barred access to beaches while people rushed to stock essential supplies.

1 dead in Mexico, people move to storm shelters

Before reaching California, the storm impacted Mexico, causing one fatality. The Mexican government deployed nearly 19,000 soldiers in the affected areas, and the federal electricity department employed 800 workers along with hundreds of vehicles to prevent power outages. Around 1,725 affected people have sought refuge in 35 shelters opened by the Mexican Army. In California, five storm shelters were opened, and 7,500 personnel, including hundreds of National Guard soldiers, along with swift water rescue teams, were deployed.

Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass urge preparedness

The storm's core was in California on Sunday afternoon (local time), packing winds of 95 kmph and moving at a speed of 37 kmph. Declaring a state of emergency for southern California, Governor Gavin Newsom urged residents to be prepared for potential aftershocks. On the other hand, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced that all 106 neighborhood fire stations in the city were conducting strategic surveys.

Officials confirm no tsunami threat

The storm brought heavy rains to California on Sunday. It is further expected to bring up to 25cm of rain to parts of California and Nevada, which could lead to dangerous flooding. Heavy rain and flash floods were also likely in some areas of Oregon and Idaho. The US National Tsunami Warning Center, however, confirmed that no tsunami was expected from the earthquake. The authorities were monitoring the situation and assisting those affected.

