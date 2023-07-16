'Will use cluster bombs if…': Russian President Vladimir Putin

World

'Will use cluster bombs if…': Russian President Vladimir Putin

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 16, 2023 | 06:00 pm 2 min read

Putin deemed usage of cluster bombs a 'crime'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his nation has a "sufficient stockpile" of cluster bombs, which can be used against Ukraine in retaliation. In an interview with state TV, he said, "Of course, if they are used against us, we reserve the right to take reciprocal action." His comments came after the United States (US) handed over cluster bombs to Ukraine last week.

Ukraine mounting counteroffensive against Russia

Ukraine on Thursday said the US—its biggest military backer—provided it with the munitions to compensate for shell shortages faced by the Ukrainian troops, reported Reuters. Kyiv, which has been mounting a counteroffensive, added that cluster bombs would be used to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers. However, those would not be used in Russian territory, it said.

Putin says usage of cluster bombs is 'crime'

In his statement, Putin deemed the usage of cluster bombs a "crime," asserting that Russia has not used them so far despite suffering from ammunition issues. Cluster bombs, known for releasing numerous smaller bomblets to cause indiscriminate casualties across a wide area, are prohibited in over 100 countries. Some of the bomblets fail to explode, which can cause danger for decades, especially to children.

Both countries have already used cluster munitions: UN

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch says both Ukraine and Russia have used cluster munitions. Notably, as Russia, Ukraine, and the US are not signatories of the Convention on Cluster Munitions, the production, stockpiling, use, and transfer of these weapons are not banned in these three countries.

Share this timeline