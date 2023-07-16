US: 7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Alaska, tsunami warning issued

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 16, 2023 | 01:31 pm 1 min read

The earthquake jolts were felt on Saturday night (local time)

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 has struck the Alaska Peninsula region, 89km south of Alaska's Sand Point City, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The US tsunami warning system has also warned of a tsunami threat after the earthquake, which hit the region at around 10:50pm on Saturday (local time). Reportedly, the earthquake was at a depth of 9.3km, per the USGS.

USGS's Twitter post

Mild earthquake hit Alaska 2 weeks ago

This comes two weeks after a mild earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hit Alaska's Anchorage, reported Hindustan Times. According to the USGS, the quake was recorded around 19.3km south of the city and 3.2km south of Eagle River. Although, no casualties or injuries were reported after the earthquake.

